Tip From Concerned Citizen Leads To Drug Bust In Parking Lot

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says some illegal drugs were confiscated from a vehicle in a shopping center parking lot thanks to a concerned citizen.

The sheriff’s office says at around 8:30 Saturday morning the Findlay Police Department requested a sheriff’s office K9 unit for a vehicle search in a parking lot at Tiffin Avenue and County Road 236.

Police had been called by a citizen concerned about a suspicious vehicle.

K9 Charlie made a positive alert on the vehicle, resulting in suspected heroin, methamphetamine and numerous items of drug paraphernalia being recovered, according to the sheriff’s office.