Tire Recycling Day For Hancock County Residents

(From the Hancock County Solid Waste Management District)

The Hancock County Solid Waste Management District is happy to announce that Goodyear / Cooper Tire Company, will again be sponsoring a Tire Recycling Day, Saturday JUNE 15th from 9 AM to 12 PM in the back lot of 7746 CR140, Findlay. This is a rain or shine FREE event for Hancock County Residents.

Event guidelines include:

*Hancock County Resident must be 16+ years;

*Limit up to four (4) tires each person;

*Tires must be 17 inch or less and must be off the rim;

*Proof of Hancock County residency required (ID; registration, utility bill)

*No Businesses/Commercial or Industry Participation;

*Transporting more than 9 new or used tired in a single vehicle requires an Ohio EPA transporter license.

This event is possible with support from Goodyear / Cooper Tire Company, and the Hancock County Solid Waste Management District.

Event guidelines, specifics and other recycling event information can be found online with the event details listed on the Hancock County Solid Waste District Facebook Page.