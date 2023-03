For the second season in a row, the Ottawa-Glandorf boys basketball team is the state runner-up.

The Titans lost to Lutheran East in the Division III state final on Sunday.

The final score was 67 to 61.

That loss ended the Titans’ 15 game winning streak.

Congratulations to the Titans on another tremendous season.

They finish the season with a record of 25-4 and undefeated in the WBL.