To-Go Alcohol Sales In Ohio Closer To Becoming Permanent

The sale of to-go cocktails from restaurants, bars, breweries, and wineries across the state could be here to stay.

House lawmakers have approved a bill to make the sales permanent in a bipartisan 84-8 vote.

The state first allowed the short-term sales of two alcoholic beverages per customer during the pandemic lockdown as a way to shore up restaurants that were forced to close their dining rooms.

The bill will now head to the Ohio Senate for consideration and could be on Governor DeWine’s desk next month.