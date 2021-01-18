A Toledo police officer has been shot and killed in the line of duty.

The Toledo Police Department says officer Brandon Stalker, 24, was shot on Monday afternoon during a standoff with a suspect while securing the perimeter of a residence on Fulton Street.

Police Chief George Kral says the individual who shot the officer was a suspect in the arson of a cathedral earlier in the day.

The suspect was shot by police.

Both the Chief and Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz spoke to the media briefly, with the mayor saying it’s “a dark day in Toledo.”

The Chief said Officer Stalker was hired in July of 2018 and was an “amazing police officer.”

He leaves behind a fiance and a young child.

Stalker is the second Toledo police officer killed in the line of duty in less than a year.

On July 4th, Officer Anthony Dia was shot and killed.