Toledo Police Officer Killed In The Line Of Duty

A Toledo police officer was killed in the line of duty early Saturday.

The Toledo Police Department says officer Anthony Dia, 26, was investigating the report of an intoxicated man walking near the Home Depot on West Alexis Road a little after midnight.

Police say the suspect had been drinking and was arguing with some other people in the area.

Police Chief George Kral said Dia was checking on the man to make sure he was okay.

The man was walking away from the officer when he suddenly turned and fired one shot, which struck Dia in the chest.

Other responding officers rushed Dia to a hospital where he died.

Police say the suspect ran into a wooded area where he was later found dead of a gunshot wound to the head.