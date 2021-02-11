Top 10 Company Coming To Findlay, Hiring 160

The City Planning Commission has approved the site plan for a tenant to begin operating at a spec building site in Findlay.

Tim Mayle, Director Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development, says a distribution/logistics operation will be filling the 100,000 square foot building at 2615 Crystal Avenue.

Mayle said they can’t say who it is quite yet, but it is a Fortune 100 Top 10 company and will be employing around 160 people and begin operations in the summer.

He says the building is part of a master plan extension of Tall Timbers in that area.

Mayle says things will start progressing quickly in the next several weeks.

Mayle says Humble Robinson Development and the usual members of the “Findlay Formula” began planning for a spec building in 2017.

“The site location along with a business friendly community attracted us to build the spec building,” said Jerry Robinson, Managing Partner of Humble Robinson.

“Findlay is one of the fastest growing communities in northwest Ohio. Their recognition as the top Micropolitan in the United States reflects the investments made year after year by business.”

The spec building site was developed in partnership with Jobs Ohio, Regional Growth Partnership, City of Findlay, Ohio Department of Transportation and Hancock Regional Planning Commission.

Mayle said they wanted to protect Crystal Avenue from truck traffic so the address will be changed to a Production Drive address, and truck traffic will use Production Drive and the traffic signal at Production Drive and Bright Road.