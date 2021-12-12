Tornado Touched Down South Of Ada

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down a little south of Ada in Hardin County early Saturday.

The EF-1 twister touched down at around 3 a.m. Saturday as that line of strong storms was moving through the area.

The tornado had winds of 110 miles per hour and was on the ground for about a mile and a half.

Among the structures the tornado damaged were a house and a tire business as you can see in the submitted pictures above and below.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Kentucky and other states were hit really hard by tornadoes.

The Red Cross of Northern Ohio is assisting in the recovery.

