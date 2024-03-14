Findlay and Hancock County are included in a Tornado Watch issued by the National Weather Service.

The watch goes until 12 a.m. Friday.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop across the region.

The NWS says the best timing for these stronger storms will be this evening, or roughly, from 6 PM to 11 PM.

Some of the storms could generate a damaging wind threat and a few tornadoes are likely.

The storms could also produce large hail, up to tennis ball size.

Winds could gust up to 70 miles per hour.

