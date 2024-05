The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch that includes Findlay and Hancock County.

The Tornado Watch goes until 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Forecasters say storms that develop Tuesday night could include damaging wind gusts, large hail, heavy rainfall, and some tornadoes.

You can get the latest forecast and weather alerts by clicking here.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Indiana, Michigan and Ohio until 11 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/wVkCDNkSCM — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) May 7, 2024