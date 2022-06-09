Tornadoes Touch Down In Ohio During Severe Weather

Forecasters say it was definitely a tornado that severely damaged a warehouse in Tipp City on Wednesday and it wasn’t alone.

The National Weather Service says at least 3 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during Wednesday’s severe weather.

Officials say the twister that heavily damaged a Meijer distribution center in Tipp City, north of Dayton, was a category EF-2.

They have also confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Clark County, north of Springfield and that there was an EF-0 touchdown near Sardinia, in Brown County.

There have been no reports of injuries.