Date Of Total Solar Eclipse Approaching

Any other year, April, 8th would just be another day, but this year a total solar eclipse will be happening on that date.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon casts its shadow on the Earth as it passes between the Earth and the Sun.

Findlay is within the path of totality and will experience a total solar eclipse of an estimated 3 minutes and 44 seconds beginning at 3:10 p.m. on Monday, April 8th.

Officials say their preparation for the rare event has been about ensuring that it’s a safe and enjoyable event for everyone.

The City of Findlay has designated Emory Adams Park, Swale Park, and The Cube as viewing locations.

People are encouraged to walk to the viewing sites if they are able, or just watch the eclipse from your own residence as traffic will likely be really bad that day as outsiders pour into the area to see the eclipse in full totality.

People are reminded to wear a pair of solar eclipse glasses during the event, except during the brief phase of totality when it will be safe to view it with the naked eye.

The Solar Eclipse Task Force, which is a collaboration of many local entities, has created a website with information about the eclipse.