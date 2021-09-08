‘Touch A Truck’ This Weekend In Findlay

A fun, free event that kids and adults both will enjoy is coming up this weekend.

Touch A Truck will be held at the Hancock County Fairgrounds on Saturday, September 11th from 10 to 2.

Called “a kid’s dream day” youngsters have the opportunity to get up-close and hands-on with tractors, semis, emergency vehicles and more.

There will be activities, giveaways and raffles.

The event is sponsored by Garner Trucking, the Hancock County Farm Bureau and FIC Dealerships.

The event is free to the public. Food will be available for purchase.

All proceeds from Touch A Truck will go to the Children’s Museum of Findlay.

