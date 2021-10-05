Tour Some Of Findlay’s Most Historic Homes

The Hancock Historical Museum’s Historic Homes Tour is coming up.

The tour is on Sunday with a special preview for a limited number of guests on Saturday.

Sarah Sisser, executive director of the Hancock Historical Museum, says the tour features six homes this year on South Main Street and Glendale Avenue and is very walkable.

Sarah says the homes range in age from the late 1800s to the late 1920s and feature a wide variety of architectural styles.

The Historic Homes Tour is on Sunday, October 10th from 11 to 4, and a a Champagne and Candlelight Preview will be held on Saturday, October 9th from 7 to 10 pm.

Get more details and purchase tickets by clicking here.