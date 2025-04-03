TPD Recognized For Commitment To Professionalism And Improvement

(From the Tiffin Police Department)

For the fourth consecutive year, the Tiffin Police Department has been awarded the Gold Standard Award from Lexipol—the nation’s leading provider of public safety policy, training, and wellness solutions.

This recognition reflects our department’s unwavering commitment to professionalism, accountability, and continuous improvement. Through diligent policy review, acknowledgment of updates, and active participation in Lexipol’s training and testing programs, our officers ensure they remain well-prepared to apply best practices in real-world scenarios.

The Lexipol Connect program evaluates agencies on five key performance metrics, measuring adherence to critical policies and ongoing education. Achieving this distinction once again underscores our dedication to maintaining the highest standards in law enforcement and delivering exceptional service to our community.

We are honored to receive this recognition and remain steadfast in our mission to enhance public safety through strong policies and continuous professional development.

Chief Pauly