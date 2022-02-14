TPD Seeking Tips In Drive-By Shooting That Killed Girl

The Toledo Police Department is seeking tips from the public in a shooting that killed a little girl and injured her uncle.

Police say the shooting happened in the 2400 block of Collingwood Boulevard on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say Kenneth White, 24, was driving and his niece Damia Ezell was in the vehicle with him when somebody drove up and started shooting at his vehicle.

Both were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and Damia passed away.

The police department says tips can now be sent to Crime Stoppers via text.

Tipsters with information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 or more.

Call or text 419-255-1111.

“Someone KNOWS who killed this child….Do the right thing, call Crime Stoppers today!!” said police chief George Kral on Twitter on Monday.