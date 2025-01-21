Traffic Advisory From The Ohio Department of Transportation

(From the Ohio Department of Transportation)

PUTNAM COUNTY TRAFFIC ADVISORY

Motorists can expect temporary traffic signals at the following bridge locations this week and potentially next week:

– State Route 115 between Road I and Road H-13

– U.S. 224 in the village of Kalida

– U.S. 224 between Road M-10 and Road M

Crews will be working to adjust the bridge approaches for a smoother transition.

Note: No work will be done during winter weather events.