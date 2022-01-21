Traffic Fatalities Increased Again In Ohio Last Year

Traffic fatalities increased significantly in Ohio in 2021.

Last year 1,361 people died from traffic crashes in Ohio, which is a 10 percent increase from 2020’s total of 1,229.

In 2019 there were 1,155 traffic fatalities in Ohio.

Lt. Matt Crow, Findlay Post Commander for the Ohio State Highway Patrol, wants to remind drivers to watch their speed, pay attention to their surroundings and to not be distracted by their phone or anything in their vehicle.

“We want you to make it to where you need to go safely, so take care and always buckle up.”

And the Ohio Department of Transportation says, while it’s investing in projects to improve safety, safety is in your hands too.

“Buckle up, slow down, drive sober, and drop the distractions. Together, we can make this number 0,” ODOT tweeted.

As of Friday afternoon, the highway patrol was reporting 50 traffic fatalities so far this year, which is 27 fewer than at the same time last year.