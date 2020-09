The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 10 people were killed in eight fatal traffic crashes on Ohio roadways over the Labor Day weekend.

During Labor Day weekend last year, 12 people were killed in 12 fatal crashes.

This year troopers arrested 538 drivers for OVI compared to 665 OVI arrests from Labor Day weekend of 2019.

Troopers also issued 3,289 safety belt citations over the holiday weekend and provided assistance to 2,944 drivers.