Traffic Restricted On County Road 313 For Resurfacing

The Hancock County Engineer says traffic will be restricted on Hancock County Road 313 from Findlay to Bluffton as the road is resurfaced.

The asphalt resurfacing began on Tuesday and will last about three weeks, said Hancock County Engineer Douglas Cade.

He says traffic will be maintained but drivers should use caution when traveling through the area or choose an alternate route.

Cade says the project is part of a $1.78 million Federal Highway and Hancock County Engineer funded project for resurfacing County Road 313.