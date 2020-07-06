Traffic Restricted On Some Hancock Roads For Resurfacing

Traffic will be restricted on a few roads in Hancock County due to resurfacing projects.

The Hancock County Engineer’s Office says traffic will be restricted to one lane on County Road 313 from Findlay to Bluffton as that resurfacing project continues.

The project will last approximately another two weeks.

Traffic will be maintained but drivers are urged to use alternate routes.

The project is part of a $1.78 million federal and Hancock County project for resurfacing County Road 313.

Also, the engineer’s office says County Road 220, from County Road 99 to south of Van Buren, will be restricted to one lane from Monday, July 6th through Saturday, July 11th for paving operations.