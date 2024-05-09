Traffic Signal Coming To Intersection Just Outside Findlay

A new traffic light could be in place at an intersection just east of Findlay by the middle of the summer.

The traffic signal project is planned for the intersection of U.S. 224 and Township Road 237.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says traffic there is near the threshold of warranting a signal, and traffic will increase even more once further development occurs on the north side of the intersection.

ODOT says they also want to get a signal in place there before the repairs begin on the bridge over the Blanchard River on State Route 568 which are slated for the summer of 2025 and will close State Route 568 in that area.

ODOT says the Foundation, conduit, wiring are complete for the traffic signal at U.S. 224 and Township Road 237, but there’s a long lead time on poles.

Once poles arrive, the project will take approximately 4-6 weeks to complete with coordination with the city.

There may be temporary traffic impacts and traffic will be maintained with flaggers if necessary.

The traffic signal could be completed by mid-summer.