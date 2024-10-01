Traffic Signal Installed At Intersection Just Outside Findlay

A new traffic light has been put in place at an intersection just east of Findlay.

The new signal is located at the intersection of U.S. 224 and Township Road 237.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says traffic there was nearing the threshold of warranting a signal, and traffic will increase even more once further development occurs on the north side of the intersection.

ODOT says they also wanted to get the signal in place there before repairs begin on the bridge over the Blanchard River on State Route 568 which are slated for the summer of 2025 and will close State Route 568 in that area.