Train Cars Blown Over During Storm

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says some train cars west of Fostoria tipped over during the severe weather that blew through Wednesday night.

The train was stationary and consisted of intermodal container cars and had no hazardous materials onboard.

The railroad crossings near Township Road 261 and 262 south of State Route 613 will be closed for a considerable amount of time as CSX works to clear the tracks, the sheriff’s office said.

No injuries were reported.