Train Derailment In Seneca County

(From the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office)

Update as of Feb. 12th, 2025 0845

The cleanup began shortly after midnight and the latest information is that it will be 1-2 days for cleanup and once that is done they can assess the full damage to the roadway and crossing and then advise on how long it will take to make it passable for vehicles.

Sounds like they are detouring traffic north on 4 To 162 into Huron County and then on 99 through Willard to get back on 224. The bussing coordinator was made aware of the blocked crossings at 224 and the fairground road.

We will work with ODOT and our County Plow drivers to come up with a plan for the upcoming snow/ice storms tonight and this weekend.

This is going to be a fluid situation on the repair of that crossing so please be patient and as soon as we hear something different we will update you.

Shout out to AVR and CERT for all their hard work at the scene.

-Sheriff Stevens

——————————————

On Feb 11th, 2025 at approximately 8:19pm there was a train derailment in Attica on U.S. 224 with roughly 19 cars derailed. No injuries and no other property damage other than the crossing and some ground. No power poles or wire damage.

Two tankers leaking, one is identified as corn syrup and the other as alcohol. We have a sniffer drone going over the whole scene to double and triple verify.

At this time there is no danger of any hazardous material. Updates will come later.

-Sheriff Stevens