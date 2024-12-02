Trauma & Triage Training Course Held At New First Responder Training Facility

(From the City of Findlay)

The City of Findlay would like to thank the Owens Community College Center for Emergency Preparedness for their assistance during the recent trauma & triage training course for the Findlay Fire Department and Hanco EMS. The three-day training took place at the STRICT Center. Owens provided the wound props, moulage, mannequins, and other practice equipment. Role players—up to 8 off-duty firefighters for each training session—made the class difficult and effective.

John Leonard, Owens coordinator for Emergency Services Technology, provided the on-site expertise aimed at making the training as realistic as possible. Findlay Firefighter-Paramedic Seth Longanbach, EMS program manager for the fire department and an EMS Instructor, provided the logistics and course preparation ahead of time.

Part of the training included running groups through scenarios that closely resembled real-world emergencies or mass casualty situations. At one of the afternoon trainings, the injuries included a fireworks accident, falling from a ladder, a stabbing and an active shooter situation.

“We want to make it stressful, like, now it’s real, it’s different than playing around with your friends,” Leonard said. “We want them to be stressed. We want that tactile experience to train their mind.”

According to Findlay Fire Chief Josh Eberle, the cooperation between local agencies and Owens Community College is one they hope to continue. “This collaboration between the Findlay Fire Department and Owens Community College really worked out well for everyone involved. The training scenarios were extremely effective, which was a result of lifelike scenarios provided by Mr. Leonard and a realistic setting in the STRICT Center. It’s a partnership we hope to continue in the future.”