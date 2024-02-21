‘Treasure Hunt For A Cause’ Benefit Garage Sale

The Christian Clearing House 2024 Annual Benefit Garage Sale is coming up in March.

It will be held on March 16th from 8:30 -4 p.m., and on March 17th from 1 – 4 p.m. at Brinkman’s Greenhouse at 1800 E Sandusky Street in Findlay.

Executive Director Tammy Stahl was on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks to discuss their biggest fundraiser of the year.

Volunteers are being sought and people can sign up to help by clicking here.

Donations will be accepted from February 19th until March 9th.

CCH will provide limited pickup of larger items as long as the items are on the ground floor and in sellable condition.

Call Christian Clearing House at 419-422-2222 for details.

The Velvet Chandelier (presale event) will be held on March 14th from 6 – 8 p.m.

Tickets are $50.

Visit the CCH website at cchsupport.org to purchase tickets.

Tickets will be available in the office after February 24, 2024.