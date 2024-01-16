Treasurer Introduces Program To Help More Ohioans Own A Home
(ONN) – State Treasurer Robert Sprague’s office has started a new program called ‘Ohio Homebuyer Plus‘ that will help Ohioans save for a down payment.
Essentially, it’s a savings account designed to encourage home ownership.
It works by giving qualified homeowners a savings account with a higher interest rate so their money grows faster to put down a down payment on a home.
On with WFIN’s Chris Oaks, Sprague says affordable housing is a big issue in Ohio.
To participate in the program must be an Ohio resident and your savings can’t exceed $100,000.
