Treasurer Sees Financial Literacy Month As Opportunity

April is Financial Literacy Month.

Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague recognizes Financial Literacy Month in April as an opportunity to promote the importance of financial education and empowerment and boost awareness about its positive impact on an individual’s future financial decision-making.

“Financial Literacy Month is a great time to acknowledge the innovative ways educators and other professionals are equipping Ohioans with the skills and knowledge to secure a healthy financial future,” said Treasurer Sprague. “Through interactive, experience-based methods, we can bridge the gap between the classroom and the real world. The Treasurers office remains committed to identifying new ways we can advance this important work and help to set Ohioans on the path toward long-term success.”

The Treasurer’s office has several initiatives surrounding financial literacy education and empowerment:

Most recently, Treasurer Sprague announced a partnership with The Ohio State University’s College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) to advance and grow participation in the Real Money. Real World. program. Real Money. Real World. places students in an interactive simulation where they make lifestyle and budgeting choices similar to those they will face as adults.

In January 2020, Treasurer Sprague launched the Compass Awards to recognize organizations and individuals across Ohio who are working to advance financial literacy education and empowerment. Through their work, Compass Award honorees are making a lasting impact on Ohio’s young people and preparing them to make wise financial decisions.

In February of 2020 Sprague stopped by Arlington High School (below) to present counselor MaryBeth Hutcheson and the high school with Compass Awards for exemplary work with financial literacy programs.

The Treasurers office maintains a Financial Literacy Resource Guide to provide Ohioans with a series of resources to help make informed decisions around budgeting, saving, and borrowing.

More information about the offices initiatives can be found online here.