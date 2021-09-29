Treasurer Sprague Unveils ‘Ohio Gains Initiative’

Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague, of Findlay, has unveiled the Ohio Gains Initiative to modernize the state’s investment strategies.

He says the initiative centers around three new investment reforms that will help bolster support for the state’s agriculture community, health systems, and institutions of higher education.

“The Ohio Gains initiative is an opportunity to be bold and implement new and innovative investment strategies to secure a more prosperous future for the Buckeye State,” said Sprague.

“By tapping into our office’s financial expertise and unlocking the power of the Treasury, we can create significant cost-savings opportunities for our homegrown businesses and institutions. Through this modernized approach, the Treasurer’s office is working to strengthen Ohio’s financial foundation for the years ahead.”

Legislation including the three proposed reforms will soon be introduced in the Ohio Senate.

The legislation will make reforms in the following three areas: Modernizing the Ag-LINK Program, Reducing Costs for Ohio’s Hospitals and Reducing Costs for Ohio’s Public Universities.

