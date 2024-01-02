Treasurer’s Office Introduces ‘Ohio Homebuyer Plus’ Program

(ONN) – State Treasurer Robert Sprague’s office is starting a new program called ‘Ohio Homebuyer Plus‘ that will help Ohioans save for a down payment.

Essentially, it’s a savings account designed to encourage home ownership.

It works by giving qualified homeowners a savings account with a higher interest rate so their money grows faster to put down a down payment on a home.

Sprague says affordable housing is a big issue in Ohio.

To participate in the program must be an Ohio resident and your savings can’t exceed $100,000.

