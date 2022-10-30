Treat-Or-Treat Held In Findlay

A lot of little superheroes, princesses, athletes and more hit the sidewalks of Findlay on Saturday for the city’s Trick-or-Treat.

A lot of houses welcomed the youngsters with some impressive Halloween decorations, like the house in the video below along South Main Street.

The house featured a variety of big and small skeletons as well as a vampire hanging upside down.

The owner told us that Halloween is definitely their favorite holiday and they were happy to see the kids enjoying their decorations.

Most communities held their Trick-or-Treat on Saturday, although McComb is holding theirs on Monday night from 6 to 7.