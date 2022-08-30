Tree Falls On Woman During Storm, Child Electrocuted

(ONN) – Two people died as severe storms rolled across northwest Ohio and southern Michigan on Monday.

A woman died in south Toledo after a tree fell on her during severe thunderstorms.

The woman was crushed by a falling tree on Beverly Drive.

A strong line of thunderstorms moved through that area between 6 and 6:30 p.m.

The Toledo Fire Department confirmed the woman’s death at the scene.

Also Monday, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted and died in Monroe, Michigan, after touching downed electrical lines.

Monroe is about 20 miles north of Toledo.