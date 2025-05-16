Treece: Nonprofits The Heartbeat Of Hancock County

(By Brian Treece – President & CEO of The Community Foundation)

The unwavering dedication and profound impact of our local nonprofit organizations inspires me every day. They are, without a doubt, the very heartbeat of Hancock County. Day in and day out, these remarkable groups stand on the front lines, addressing the most vital needs of our neighbors and enriching the fabric of our lives in countless ways. Whether they provide crucial support to families, nurture the potential of our children, safeguard our environment, or offer avenues for cultural and personal growth, their work resonates deeply within our community. We witness their passion firsthand, and we extend our deepest gratitude for their tireless efforts.

At The Community Foundation, we recognize that empowering these vital organizations strengthens our county. Beyond our grantmaking efforts, we are committed to fostering their long-term success through our Organizational Strengthening program, which was established in 2011. We understand that a robust and effective nonprofit is better positioned to achieve its mission and, in turn, better serve our community.

Running a nonprofit requires significant work behind the scenes – strategic planning, diligent board governance, sound financial management, and the continuous effort to secure the necessary resources. Our Organizational Strengthening program is designed to help our local nonprofits evolve from good to great by providing support in these critical areas. Through workshops, personalized coaching, and other resources, we offer guidance to help them build a strong and sustainable foundation. While this support may not always be as visible as the direct services they provide, it is a crucial way we can ensure they thrive and continue to make a lasting difference in Hancock County for years to come.

Of course, the impact we collectively achieve would not be possible without the extraordinary generosity of the individuals and families within our community. Your kindness and steadfast belief in our shared future are the cornerstones upon which programs like Organizational Strengthening are built. When you contribute to The Community Foundation, you are making a direct investment in the future well-being of Hancock County, and for your trust and unwavering support, we are profoundly thankful.

The inspiring dedication of our nonprofit sector, coupled with the remarkable generosity of our donors and the strategic support offered through programs like ours, creates a powerful synergy right here at home. Together, we are all working towards a brighter future for Hancock County, and we are deeply grateful to have you as partners on this important journey.

Brian Treece – President & CEO of The Community Foundation