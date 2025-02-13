Tressel Confirmed By Legislature To Become Ohio’s New Lt. Governor

(ONN) – It’s official, Ohio State national championship football coach Jim Tressel will become Ohio’s next lieutenant governor.

He’ll replace Jon Husted, whom the governor appointed to replace now vice president JD Vance in the US Senate.

The Senate voted first confirming Tressel in a 31-1 vote.

The House then followed shortly after with a vote of 68-27.

Tressel is also the retired president of Youngstown State University.

When announcing Tressel as his choice for lieutenant governor, DeWine said one of Tressel’s focuses would be education.

The governor’s office said Tressel will be sworn in at a later time.