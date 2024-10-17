Trick-Or-Treat And Halloween Parade Coming Up

Two popular events that people both young and old look forward to each year are coming up soon; the Cops and Kids Findlay Halloween Parade and Findlay’s Trick-or-Treat.

Trick-or-Treat will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2024, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Cops and Kids Findlay Halloween Parade is scheduled for Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at 7 p.m.

The parade is organized through the Fort Findlay Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 20.

See some video from last year’s parade below.