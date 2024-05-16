Trinity Lutheran School Celebrating 75 Years

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church and School in Jenera is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its school.

Principal and Staff Minister Jeffrey Falck says they’ll be celebrating with a special church service on Sunday, May 19.

We’re excited to celebrate 75 years of God’s blessings in allowing us to provide a Christian Education to our church families and anyone in the Jenera community and surrounding area.

The congregation was established in the late 1800s and the discussion to start a Christian Day school started to pick up around 1938. After World War 2, the members determined the time was right to begin the school, and the school officially started in the 1948-1949 school year, operating out of the church basement since no permanent school building existed.That first year started with 72 students in Kindergarten through 8th grade and one full time teacher. We have since expanded to include preschool classes to children as young as 3.

The current school building includes additions from 1951, 1968, and the 1984 addition that includes classrooms, kitchen facilities, and a full-size gym used for our many extra curricular activities throughout the year.

We are blessed with a staff of 6 full-time teachers and a principal and an enrollment of 66 this school year.

A service of thanksgiving will be held this Sunday, May 19 at 10:30 AM with a 1997 graduate Pastor Silas Schmitzer preaching and the school children singing two songs. All are welcome. People are welcome to check us out on Facebook by searching Trinity Lutheran School Jenera or going to our website at tlcjenera.org