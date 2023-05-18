Triplett Foundation Awards Grants

Three separate grants make up The R.L. and Etta L. Triplett Foundation’s 2023 grant distribution, which totals $4,775, according to Tomm Triplett, foundation board president.

This year’s distribution includes $2,000 for a scholarship given to Amber Gladwell, $1,265 to Bluffton Family YMCA for soccer nets and balls and $1,510 to the Bluffton Child Development Center for a toddler sandbox and a cover for a second sandbox.

Amber Gladwell, a 2023 Bluffton High School graduate, will enroll at Bluffton University this fall intending to major in education as an intervention specialist. She is the daughter of Paul Gladwell of Columbus Grove. (Amber and Tomm Triplett are pictured above)

It is the foundation’s intention to provide scholarships to Bluffton High School graduates planning to attend Bluffton University. Amber’s is the second scholarship awarded by the foundation.

About the foundation

R.L. Triplett was the founder of the Triplett Corp. of Bluffton. His wife, Etta Lantz Triplett, was the founder of the Bluffton College Home Economics Department. The foundation incorporated in 1985 and has contributed in excess of $150,000 to Bluffton area organizations from requests it receives.

Board members include Tomm Triplett, president, Fred Steiner, vice-president, Pam Weisenbarger, secretary, James West, treasurer and Terry Mullenhour.

Donations to the foundation may be sent to: Triplett Foundation, PO Box 158, Bluffton, Ohio 45817.