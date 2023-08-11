A lot of people came out to Donnell Stadium for the Trojan Country Kickoff celebration on Thursday afternoon to kick off the upcoming school year.

The event included activities for the kids and the introduction of the sports teams and a scrimmage by the football team.

New Findlay City Schools Superintendent Dr. Andy Hatton was blown away by the number of people that came out for the event.

The first day for Findlay City Schools students is Tuesday, August 22nd.

See some video of the event below, which includes Dr. Hatton high-fiving the sports teams as they were introduced.