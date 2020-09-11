Trojans Drop A Thriller In Their Home Opener

The Findlay Trojans lost a heartbreaker in their home opener against St. John’s on Friday night.

It was a defensive struggle in the first half and the Trojans were trailing St. John’s 6-3 at halftime.

But Findlay’s offense came alive in the second half and they were leading by a score of 24-19 late in the 4th quarter.

St. John’s would score with about one minute to go to go up 25-24.

Findlay had one last possession and marched down the field but threw an interception and lost by one point.

This is the first loss of the season for the Trojans after previous road wins at Whitmer and Fremont.

Findlay is on the road next Friday night at Central Catholic in another game you can hear right here on WFIN.

You can also listen to replays of Trojans games by clicking here.