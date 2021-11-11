Trojans Fans Invited To Join Football Spirit Caravan

Fans of the Findlay Trojans are invited to join a Football Spirit Caravan for the trip down to Bellefontaine on Friday for the playoff game between Findlay and Springfield.

Anyone interested in being in the caravan should meet in front of Findlay High School at 5 p.m. Friday and follow the student spirit bus to the game.

People are encouraged to decorate their cars, honk their horns and show off their Trojan spirit.

Findlay takes on Springfield at 7 p.m. Friday at AccuSport Stadium in Bellefontaine. You can hear the game on WFIN.

In other playoff action, the Ottawa-Glandorf Titans will play Tontogany Otsego at Napoleon Buckenmeyer Stadium on Saturday at 7.

You can hear that game on 106.3 The Fox.

McComb will play Bascom Hopewell-Loudon at Bowling Green High School on Saturday at 7.

That game can be heard on 100.5 WKXA.

Check out all the matchups in the next round by clicking here.