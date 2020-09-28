Findlay Trojans Football Team Returning To Action

The Findlay Trojans football team is ready to get back on the field on Friday.

The team missed the last two games, against Central Catholic on September 18th and Clay on September 25th, because they were under quarantine after a player came down with the coronavirus.

The Trojans, 2-1, haven’t played since September 11th when they lost by one point to St. John’s at home.

The Trojans host Lima Senior at Donnell Stadium at 7 Friday night in a game you can hear on WFIN.

The volleyball team also had its season suspended after a player got the virus.

Their season will resume on Tuesday as they host Defiance.

Findlay City Schools has a dashboard where you can see how many students and staff in the district have the virus.