Trojans Freshman QB Receives Offer From Ohio State

Findlay Trojans freshman quarterback Ryan Montgomery has received yet another offer to play college football.

Ryan posted on Twitter that he was humbled and blessed to have received an offer from Ohio State to play football for the Buckeyes.

Ryan has also received offers from Notre Dame, Michigan and others.

Ryan led the Trojans to a 28-26 playoff win over Miamisburg at Donnell Stadium on Friday night.

Findlay (8-3) will host Dublin Coffman (4-7) at Donnell Stadium on Friday night in the Regional Quarterfinals.

Below is a TD pass from Montgomery to Justin Roth against Bowling Green earlier in the season.