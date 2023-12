The Division I football All-Ohio teams have been announced by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

Findlay Trojans quarterback Ryan Montgomery made the First Team Offense. He was also a finalist for Ohio Mr. Football.

Also making First Team Offense was Findlay wide receiver/tight end Javonte Hill.

Trojans defensive back Luke Weihrauch made the Third Team Defense.

See the complete Division I All-Ohio teams by clicking here.