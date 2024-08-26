Trojans QB Montgomery Suffered Season-Ending Injury In Opener

Findlay Trojans quarterback Ryan Montgomery shared some difficult news on social media about the injury he suffered early on in the season-opening loss at Central Catholic.

Ryan says he suffered a season-ending ACL injury and is heartbroken that he will miss the rest of his senior season.

He says the injury will require surgery and he looks forward to a full recovery and his next chapter at the University of Georgia.

Ryan added that he will do whatever he can coaching-wise to help this season.

“Thanks to the entire Findlay community for all the support. God has a plan for me and I know he is just strengthening my faith.”

The Trojans host Lima Friday night at Donnell Stadium in a game you can hear here on WFIN.