Trojans QB Montgomery Suffered Season-Ending Injury In Opener
Findlay Trojans quarterback Ryan Montgomery shared some difficult news on social media about the injury he suffered early on in the season-opening loss at Central Catholic.
Ryan says he suffered a season-ending ACL injury and is heartbroken that he will miss the rest of his senior season.
He says the injury will require surgery and he looks forward to a full recovery and his next chapter at the University of Georgia.
Ryan added that he will do whatever he can coaching-wise to help this season.
“Thanks to the entire Findlay community for all the support. God has a plan for me and I know he is just strengthening my faith.”
The Trojans host Lima Friday night at Donnell Stadium in a game you can hear here on WFIN.