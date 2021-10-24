Trojans To Host First-Round Game In Playoffs

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has released the pairings for the first round of the football playoffs.

The Findlay Trojans will host Miamisburg on Friday night at 7.

The Trojans finished the regular season with a record of 7-3 after a big win over Lima Senior Friday night.

Miamisburg is 6-4 on the season.

The first and second round games will be hosted by the better seeded team.

Neutral sites will be used beginning with the third round (regional semifinals).

