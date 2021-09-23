Trooper Arresting Impaired Driver Nearly Hit By Another
The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released a video on social media they say serves as a stark reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers face, day-to-day.
The video comes from the Lebanon Post of the Highway Patrol.
Troopers pulled over and arrested a man they say was driving impaired.
During the stop, the Highway Patrol says a second impaired motorist nearly struck the two troopers and the first suspected driver.
The Highway Patrol says to drive sober and always move over for flashing lights.
A Sergeant from Lebanon Post @OSHP arrested a motorist for OVI and was nearly struck by a second impaired motorist. Please don’t drive impaired and remember to #MoveOver for flashing lights. Our troopers remain dedicated to making the roadways safe. #DriveSober pic.twitter.com/bQggXeKDLF
— OSHP_SWOhio (@OSHP_SWOhio) September 22, 2021