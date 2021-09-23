Trooper Arresting Impaired Driver Nearly Hit By Another

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released a video on social media they say serves as a stark reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers face, day-to-day.

The video comes from the Lebanon Post of the Highway Patrol.

Troopers pulled over and arrested a man they say was driving impaired.

During the stop, the Highway Patrol says a second impaired motorist nearly struck the two troopers and the first suspected driver.

The Highway Patrol says to drive sober and always move over for flashing lights.