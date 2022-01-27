Trooper Shooting Suspect’s Trial Delayed

The trial for the man accused of shooting a state trooper in Findlay will not begin as originally scheduled.

Robert Tramaine Hathorn’s jury trial was set to begin on Monday, January 31st in Hancock County Common Pleas Court.

But the trial will not begin on that date as Hathorn is seeking new counsel and a hearing has been set for February 8th.

It’s unclear how soon the trial might begin if Hathorn has acquired new counsel by February 8th.

The 42-year-old from Muskegon, Michigan was previously indicted by a Hancock County Grand Jury on six felony charges, including felonious assault on a peace officer, in connection with an altercation with a state trooper that left the trooper with a gunshot wound.

At his arraignment on October 22nd, Hathorn pleaded not guilty to the six charges in the indictment.

He’s being held without bond at the Hancock County Jail.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Hathorn struggled with a trooper during a traffic stop on October 6th along Interstate 75 in Findlay and the trooper’s gun went off, striking the trooper in the lower body.

Hathorn was found the following day in the Blanchard River after an extensive search involving various police agencies.

The Highway Patrol said Trooper Josef Brobst was released from the hospital on October 9th.

The video below is from Hathorn’s arraignment is October.