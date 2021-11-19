Trooper Shooting Suspect’s Trial To Begin In January

The trial for the man accused of shooting a state trooper in Findlay has been scheduled.

Court records show Robert Tramaine Hathorn’s jury trial will begin on Monday, January 31st in Hancock County Common Pleas Court.

The 42-year-old from Muskegon, Michigan was previously indicted by a Hancock County Grand Jury on six felony charges, including felonious assault on a peace officer, in connection with an altercation with a state trooper that left the trooper with a gunshot wound.

At his arraignment on October 22nd, Hathorn pleaded not guilty to the six charges in the indictment.

His bond is set at $250,000 cash or surety with no 10 percent allowed.

He would not be released on bond without a hearing to determine the conditions of his release.

The Hancock County Prosecutor’s Office says the judge is considering its motion for no bond.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Hathorn struggled with a trooper during a traffic stop on October 6th along Interstate 75 in Findlay and the trooper’s gun went off, striking the trooper in the lower body.

Hathorn was found the following day in the Blanchard River after an extensive search involving various police agencies.

The Highway Patrol said Trooper Josef Brobst was released from the hospital on October 9th and was continuing his recovery at home.