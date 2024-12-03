Troopers Fired Upon By Suspect Return Fire, Killing Him

(WTOL-11) – An investigation is underway after authorities in northwest Ohio were involved in a shooting on Saturday that killed a man.

The Defiance County Sheriff’s office says it happened around 12:30 Saturday morning after a driver failed to stop for a traffic violation.

There was a short chase near U.S. Route 24 and State Route 15 in Defiance County and into Henry and Wood County.

Troopers say at some point the driver got out of the vehicle, ran, and began firing shots.

Troopers fired back, hitting the suspect, 26-year-old Donovan Joyner, who was pronounced dead at the scene.